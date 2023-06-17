Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known by his stage name Iyanya, has recounted how his colleague Kcee generously provided him with a roof over his head for two years.

Iyanya, who made this revelation this during a recent interview with Naija FM 102.7 in Lagos, also revealed that it was Kcee who purchased his first flight ticket.

“Kcee was the person who bought me my first flight ticket from Calabar to Lagos, and I stayed with him for two years. So, it was Kcee who possessed the better dancing skills, I’m telling you since you don’t want to listen. We were together this morning before I came for this interview,” he said.

A while ago, Iyanya took to his official Twitter handle to express gratitude to God for turning his career around for the better in 2022.