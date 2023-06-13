Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has opened up about her close bond with Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson.

In a new video shared by Yvonne on her verified Instagram page, Mercy revealed during an interview that their friendship dates back to 2008 and has gradually evolved into a sisterly bond.

Mercy Johnson passionately recalled Yvonne’s important role as her chief bridesmaid at her wedding to husband, Prince Okojie in 2011.

She expressed gratitude for Yvonne’s never-ending support and cooperation.

The video also featured a memorable throwback moment, capturing Yvonne’s radiant smile as she elegantly adorned a purple dress accessorized with matching accessories during Mercy Johnson’s wedding.

Speaking on their friendship, Mercy Johnson affectionately revealed;

“Yvonne is my sister. We met 15 years ago, and she was my chief bridesmaid. Yvonne is my sister because when I needed my friends, my team, she was there, excited and very cooperative. She’s a calm person who likes to stay in her lane, but once she’s got you, she’s got you. She got me 12 years ago, and it’s for life.”

Watch her speak below;