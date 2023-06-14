Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has penned an appreciation note to renowned pastor, Jerry Eze for sending her a huge of money on her birthday.

Recall that the thespian marked her 38th birthday this week.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Tonto Dikeh appreciated Jerry Eze whom she described as her father and spiritual leader.

The thespian thanked God for bringing the man of God into her life. She also showered prayers on him.

In her words;

“I would love to appreciate my papa, my spiritual leader @realjerryeze, papa I can’t shouting, you shook my account balance… Eh pastor when will I finish this money, I am in awe. God bless you sir.

I am super grateful for the gift of you in my life. I pray that your pocket will never run dry Amen oooo pastor see my dancing ikwere dance. God favour you sir, Thank you tooo mummy @enojerry22.

Please help me thank my Papa @realjerryeze oooo pastor you did dorime on my account.. I can’t even stop dancing.

What God cannot do, does not exist.”

