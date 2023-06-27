A TikTok user @jessicatreats1996 has shared how she got back at her ex-boyfriend who abandoned her while she was two weeks pregnant.

Four years later, he returned to beg her for forgiveness and she asserted to have forgiven him. Meanwhile, she had a serious plan to shame him.

On their wedding day, she purposely went for another event and abandoned him at the hall with his guests and family in attendance.

She said:

“After leaving me with two weeks pregnancy. He came back 4yrs later and asked for forgiveness, and I said I’ve forgiven him. And he proposed to me and I accepted.

“Today na our wedding, Na so I carry myself go one owambe. Him generation come dey call me, see as I dey laugh their stupidity, heaven go far from una.”

Reacting…

@Onyinyechi Happiness said: “Sisterhood is proud of you. In our next meeting you will be in the VIP.”

@Chika Joy said: “This breakfast took 4yrs to cook, well-done sis the sisterhood is super proud of you.”

@Yhukky reacted: “I can imagine the shame that will be on their faces.”

@chydinma reacted: “We truly appreciate your efforts.”