In a tragic incident, a young TikTok influencer named Felicia Abena, also known as Abena Pretty on TikTok, was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend following their breakup.

Abena had shared a video on TikTok stating that she would never reconcile with her ex-boyfriend. Unfortunately, just five days after making that post, she was beheaded in a horrifying act of violence.

According to reports from Ghana Web, Abena Pretty was a 23-year-old Ghanaian model. Her ex-boyfriend, identified as Godwin Darko, was unwilling to let her go after their breakup.

Determined to locate her new residence, he conducted an investigation and discovered her new address. He then visited her under the pretense of attending a child dedication event in her neighborhood, which provided him with access to her. Tragically, he beheaded her in her own room.

It was alleged that he forcefully silenced her cries for help and proceeded to slit her throat. After committing this heinous act, the suspect jumped over a wall, disposed of the murder weapon, and fled the scene.

Later that evening, the suspect surrendered himself to the police while wearing a red shirt with the words “Rest In Peace” written on the back. The police retrieved the victim’s body, conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene, and deposited her remains at the morgue.

On Sunday afternoon, the police brought the suspect back to the crime scene in an attempt to locate the knife used in the crime, but their search was unsuccessful.

Enraged members of the community gathered at the scene and threatened to attack the suspect. To ensure his safety, the police quickly whisked him away in a taxi.