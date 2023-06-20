Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she doesn’t know who her biological father is and that her mother has refused to tell her.

In her latest book, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” the 37-year-old mother of one disclosed that her alleged father, Mr. Oko Nelson, is not her biological father and that she has been carrying the wrong last name.

Sel The Bomb, an internet user who has thoroughly read the book, stated that the late Mr. Oko Nelson is not the actress’s biological father and that her mother lied to her.

Sel The Bomb asserted that Yvonne Nelson has never met her father and that she and her mother are currently not on talking terms because of the issue.

In a tweet from the year 2022, Yvonne Nelson also revealed that Father’s Day is one of her saddest days of the year.

Sel The bomb wrote;

“The most shocking revelation in Yvonne Nelson’s book is not even about Sarkodie. Her ordeal about her supposed father is the craziest revelation. Apparently the man, Mr. Oko Nelson, now late, is not even her real dad. She says her mother lied to her. So unknown to her, she kept portraying this innocent man in her comments and interviews as irresponsible father. It was until the man was sick that her mum told her Mr Nelson is not her dad.

Before she could reach the hospital to apologize, he had already died. The man died in 2017 without ever speaking about Yvonne Nelson publicly. He took the humiliation to his grave. However, Yvonne has apologized to his ghost in the new book.

So as it’s stands now, Yvonne Nelson doesn’t know her real father, hence, the Nelson surname is not even supposed to be her name. This becomes the plot twist of the book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson”.

As at now, she’s not in good terms with her mum. The last time they met was like a year ago. Meanwhile, she used to praise her mom as her heroine. Sadly, she’s the villain now and still refusing to disclose who is her real dad.”