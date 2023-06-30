Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has bravely opened up about her past struggles, sharing that she resorted to drugs as a way to escape the abuse she endured from her estranged husband.

Marrying at the young age of 22, she faced horrifying domestic violence that nearly cost her life.

During an interview with renowned media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the actress revealed the terrifying experiences she went through with her ex-husband, which left her in constant fear.

In her words;

“It [the demostic violence] got to a point where I was on drugs. Whenever he [my ex-husband] is coming home, normally as a woman you should be happy that your husband is coming home but I would just starched up and doped up so that no matter what he says, no matter what he’s doing, I’m just looking at him. Just so that there would be peace.”

She also added;