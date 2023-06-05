Sensational Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has disclosed the secret behind his good body build.

The Benin-born Nigerian singer said poverty and hunger were driving force behind his six packs.

He said doing hard labour such as fetching water from a well and hunger helped build his good status.

Rema revealed this during an interview with Spotify.

The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker said;

“I don’t go to the gym. I always had my body patterns, way back since Benin, fetching water, carrying buckets of water, you know, wheelbarrows.

“When I was in Ghana when I was hustling, doing hard labour. I was already getting ripped out from whatever I was doing. You know, days that I starved, my packs just came out, like [laughs].”