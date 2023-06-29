Fans have dug out an old tweet of Nigerian superstar musician Burna Boy where he revealed why he doesn’t have baby mamas and children scattered around.

This old tweet of Burna Boy surfaced on social media amidst the on going cheating and baby mamas scandal of Afrobeat superstar, Davido.

According to the tweet made by Burna Boy in 2020, he revealed that he doesn’t want to have baby mamas and children scattered around because he wants to be a good parent to his children just as his parents were to him and his sisters.

Burna Boy further added that he will not impregnate any lady or have children until he is ready and confident that he is stable with the woman he’s dating.

“I just want to be as good a parent to my children as my parents were and still are to me and my sisters. Until I’m confident that I can be stable and settle with the mother of my kids I can’t have no kids,” he wrote.