Nigerian singer, Davido has opened up about coping with the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

He did this while discussing the release of his “Timeless” album in a podcast Interview.

According to Davido, he still sheds tears every morning over the death of his late son.

OBO revealed that many fans anticipated sorrowful songs on his album but he delivered “bangers” instead.

He said:

“I miss him every day, there’s tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it,

“I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“A lot of people thought the album was just going to be a lot of sad songs, we gave them bangers on bangers.

“My son is dancing and my mom is dancing in heaven. So for people to see that it’s possible to stand up again and be able to work, it’s only God.

“Those were one of the things that and my wife relied on, God is real. Then everything just aligned back, we performed better, business is better.”

