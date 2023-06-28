Ace Nigerian singer, Kcee has recounted the early stage struggles he experienced at the beginning of his career with his brother, E-Money and friend, Presh.

He said things used to be very difficult to promote music then when he and Presh formed the now defunct music group known as KC Presh.

Speaking during an interview with GoldmyneTV, Kcee said his brother was his manager and the three of them used to trek a lot in Lagos just to get to a studio.

The ‘Pull over’ crooner said they usually trekked half of the journey from Olodi Apapa to CMS befoe entering a vehicle to Victoria Island and it was all due to insufficient transport money.

Kcee said that another challenge they encounter after recording was getting the song to the TV stations for it to be played and since emails or streaming platforms were not yet available, they had to take the disc to the office physically.

He said the challenges were not encouraging and anybody who did not have the passion or zeal for music at the time would abandon it after sometime.

The singer said he was happy that he never gave up after struggling for a long time as it finally paid off and he can celebrate his success today.

Kcee used his experience to pass an inspirational message that people should not give up, rather they should believe in the journey and process so in the end they would reap the fruits of their hard work.