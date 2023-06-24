Reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has reacted to the warning issued to her by her colleague, Uriel Oputa, daring her to do her worst.

Recall that the former Big Brother Naija housemate and fitness enthusiast called out Ifu Ennada in a cryptic post on her Instagram page on Friday afternoon, June 23.

Reacting to this, Ifu Ennada revealed that she always tried to mind her own business and stay on her lane, but that doesn’t mean she can’t fight dirty if necessary.

Taking to her verified Instagram page she disclosed that was extremely angry and Uriel could go ahead and do whatever she wants to do.

She wrote;

“The fact that I mind my business a lot doesn’t mean that I cant fight dirty. Before giving my life to Christ, I was a certified “Mad Woman’, ask about me. Na person wey no know me go feel say e fit do anyhow give me. #ifYouDoAnyhowYouGoSeeAnyhow #YouCantBullyTheOriginalBully

There’s a reason why I follow just 84 people on this Instagram – it’s because I don’t like wahala, I like my peace and I keep my circle small. I don’t like wahala or anything that tries to destroy me.

God pls help me. I’m so angry my heart feels like bursting, please help me

God cos e no go funny.

#DoYourWorstimWaiting”

See her post below;