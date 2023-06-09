Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed a heartwarming video of her son, King Andre, saying a word of prayer for her.

The Nollywood thespian, who is celebrating her 38th birthday today, June 9, 2023, took to her verified Instagram page moments ago to share the beautiful video of her 7-year-old son, King Andre sending her birthday wishes.

In the video, the young boy solemnly prays for God’s blessings and miracles for his mother while declaring his unwavering love for her.

Tonto Dikeh accompanied the video with a caption that read,

“The best so far. Love it… May a miracle happen for me in Jesus’ name, amen. Thanks LORD @kingandre_dikeh.”

Watch the video below;

It would be recalled that the mother of one was recently spotted with a mystery man during her birthday celebration on Thursday June 8 which stirred reactions from netizens.