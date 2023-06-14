Popular Grammy award winning Nigerian superstar singer,Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has shared his sentiment about life and success.

During a recent Instagram live session, Burna Boy said that if someone does not make it in life, there would be no tangible evidence to prove that they tried their best.

The singer said they will constantly have to explain themselves to justify their efforts because there is nothing to show for it. According to Burna Boy, that’s why he works exceptionally hard to make a difference.

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ said,

“For this life ehn, if you no make am, no evidence say you try your best o. You go dey explain tire.

Naim make we dey para”

Watch him speak below;