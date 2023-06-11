Portable’s second baby mama, Keji, who was allegedly caught cheating on him, writes an emotional note to the singer, expressing her desire to spend a lifetime with him.

Portable once penned a cryptic note on his page expressing ‘fear women’ while leaking chats of his baby mama with another man.

Keji expressed her devotion to Portable in a recent Instagram post shortly after the singer welcomed his fifth child. She posted a photo of the Zazoo singer and said she’d rather spend a single minute embracing him than live a life knowing she’ll never be able to do so.

Keji acknowledged Portable’s contributions to their son and expressed her full support for him. She also professed her love for him.

“I would rather spend one moment holding you than a lifetime knowing I never could 🤪🤪I love you and I will always do 😫😫because my life has been better since the Dey I met you ❤️‍🩹🔐I love you 😒😒wholeheartedly mine 🙄🙄and thanks for all you do okikiola 🙈❤️‍🩹🍾am back to you baby 😒😂,” she wrote.

Keji’s post, however, sparked mixed reactions as many termed her as a ‘prodigal baby mama’. See some reactions below:

temi.tope924 opined: “My dear go back to him….if he’s responsible nd he doesn’t beat u, portable go reach all of una”

moon191048 said: “U never get sense despite how they disgrace u on social media instead of u to face ur son and get something good for ur life u Dey upload someone cherish other woman than u oponu Omokekere”

ronke1040 stated: “Don’t mind any one. Do what makes you happy. You come first. Shalom.”

mhizvee08 wrote: “Welcome back home olalomi prodigal baby mama😂😂”

temmy_bussiness_world said: “What’s happening here please. Portable don accept her back”