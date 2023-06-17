Popular actress Ashabi Simple dispels rumors surrounding her childbirth with singer Portable as she reveals that she is not dating him for his money.

Contrary to popular belief, she claimed in a recent interview with Punch Saturday Beats that she is not with Portable because of material things, but rather because of his care and support.

Ashabi said:

“He (Portable) has done many things for me but what stands out the most is the care and support he gives me. I am not here for the material things. I have produced movies and made my millions before meeting him. I have been a self-sponsored student even before I met him. I have been carrying responsibilities way back.”

She continued by saying that she and the street-hop artist were preparing to get married soon and that she had no problem sharing him with other ladies.

She added that her pregnancy for Portable wasn’t an accident and that they had both planned for it before deciding to have a child together.

“We have introduced our families and hope to get married soon. I am an entertainer and I have thought about getting married to him properly. I did not get pregnant by mistake. It was planned and I do not expect to have issues with any of his wives or other baby mamas. I see some comments that I want to snatch Portable but I am not here to snatch anyone. I am just a shareholder and I cannot take care of him alone because I have my career and child. I also want to work more and be famous,” she said.

In addition, Ashabi Simple discussed Portable’s character away from the stage, adding that contrary to popular belief, he is a composed and compassionate individual.

In her words;

“One cannot judge his personality from his performance because that is what he does for a living and he has to put in his best and energy. As my man, he has always been calm and caring. He is always available when I want to talk to him and he is a great listener. Those are some of the things I like the most about him.”