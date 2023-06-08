A student, Istifanus Irmiya, has been ordered by the FCT High Court in Gwagwalada to clean the premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for two weeks as punishment for internet fraud.

The EFCC had charged Irmiya with cheating and impersonation, to which he pleaded guilty and sought leniency from the court.

In delivering the judgment, Justice Aliyu Shafa convicted and sentenced Irmiya to clean the EFCC premises from 9am to 12 noon daily for two weeks. Additionally, a fine of N100,000 was imposed on him. The judge also ordered the burnt of the phone used by the convict for the crime.

Justice Shafa expressed concern over the alarming rate of internet fraud, particularly among youths, stating that sending Irmiya to prison might further harden him. He emphasized that being a first-time offender should not be an excuse for going unpunished

During the trial, Irmiya pleaded with the court for mercy, expressing remorse for his actions and assuring that he would not engage in such acts again.

The defense counsel, Mr. Chibuike Chima, highlighted that Irmiya had no prior conviction and was remorseful, also mentioning that he had restituted the proceeds of the crime.

The EFCC counsel, Ms. Taiwo Aromolaran, informed the court about Irmiya’s fraudulent activities, including deceiving his victim and receiving money through false pretense.

Aromolaran urged the court to consider forfeiting the cell phone used for the crime and highlighted the increasing prevalence of internet fraud in Nigeria.