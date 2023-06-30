Popular British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has announced the arrival of her second child.

The 53-year-old fashion model shared the good news via her verified Instagram page on Thursday June 29.

She described the child as “a true gift from God.”

She revealed the gender of the child by writing, “welcome baby boy.”

The supermodel stated that “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

We recall that Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child, a girl, in May 2021, at the age of 50.

She wrote while captioning her post,

“My little darling, I know that you are cherised beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God, blesses! Welcome baby boy, #Mumoftwo

It’s never too late to become a mother.”

See below;