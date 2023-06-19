Iyanya Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, a Nigerian singer, has responded to reports that he cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson with Tonto Dikeh.

In her memoir, the actress claimed that the singer cheated on her severally with ladies including Tonto Dikeh.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she got upset over the situation and ranted on Twitter about it, but Tonto Dikeh said her feelings changed and advised her to move on.

Part of her book read:

“Anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria. When I was convinced about the authenticity of this information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant. Tonto Dikeh responded saying people changed and so did feelings so I should move on.”

Reacting to this, Iyanya wrote on Twitter:

“So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. Make Tonto Dikeh No catch you oh, My hand no dey. Tonto Dike is Typing, Yvone Nelson Get ready.

“What’s the name of the person who called her from my house ? After that question we will answer if her accusations are true or false and what really transpired.”