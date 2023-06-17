Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has expressed her concern regarding the whereabouts of her husband and initiated a search for her husband.

Following a reported fight between the couple, Judy has taken to the streets in search of Yul.

In a video circulating online, Judy can be seen pleading for help in the rain and expressing her worry over Yul’s whereabouts. According to her, the last time she saw him was around 4 am when she refused to open the gate for him.

Judy has made efforts to locate Yul by visiting his usual hangout spots and reaching out to his friends, but she has been unable to find him thus far.

The situation is ongoing, and further updates may shed light on the whereabouts of Yul Edochie.

Watch the video below:

https://fb.watch/ldGXWau5pB/?mibextid=NnVzG8