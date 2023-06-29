Nollywood actor Jerry Williams has been suspended indefinitely by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) due to his drug abuse.

The AGN, in a statement signed by its National President, Mr. Emeka Rollas, revealed that they had been monitoring Jerry Williams’ behavior since December and made the decision to suspend him from all movie sets due to his excessive and illicit drug use.

The statement emphasized that the suspension was implemented to prevent any potential danger to other actors on set.

In a statement released which read;

“the Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December last year, until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to danger.”

“He ought to have been suspended before now. But we decided to allow him go through minor treatments, which he has been defaulting overtimes. But at it stands now, Jerry is a risk not only to himself but also, other actors who might be acting alongside him on set.”

“We, therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drugs abuse.’’