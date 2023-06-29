VJ Adams, the media personality, found himself at a loss for words after seeing a loved-up video of his partner, Bimbo Ademoye, and her co-star, Timini Egbuson.

The couple attended the premiere of their movie, Big Love, where they portrayed lovers. Bimbo Ademoye looked stunning in a bridal outfit, while Timini Egbuson donned a stylish yellow blazer with trousers.

They posed for photos and videos on the green carpet, leaving many admirers swooning over their chemistry.

VJ Adams took to his Instagram page to share a video capturing this heartwarming moment, expressing his speechlessness. He expressed how the video reaffirmed his belief in the existence of true love.

Describing love as a beautiful thing, he extended his congratulations to them on their new home.

In his words;

“Oh wow love truly exists, love is such a beautiful thing. Wow wow I’m short of words… congratulations Bimbo and Timini. God bless your new home”.

SEE POST BELOW;