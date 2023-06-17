American reality star and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband, Travis Barker, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The exciting news was revealed during Travis’ concert with Blink-183/2 in Los Angeles on June 16th. Kourtney held up a sign saying, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” while he was performing on stage, and Travis responded by running towards her and giving her a kiss.

The couple also shared the news on their Instagram pages, delighting their millions of followers. Kourtney and Travis got married in May 2022 after having three lavish ceremonies.

On their reality show, ‘The Kardashians‘ on Hulu, Kourtney had expressed her desire to have a child with Travis. They had gone through multiple rounds of IVF and tried various herbal remedies, but unfortunately, Kourtney’s eggs didn’t survive the thawing process and none of them developed into embryos. As a result, they decided to stop pursuing IVF and put their trust in what they believe God has planned for them.

Kourtney already has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, while Travis has two children and a step-daughter from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. The impending arrival of their first child together brings joy and anticipation to their growing family.

