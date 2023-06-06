A 25-year-old man named Suleiman Auwal was apprehended in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, for being in possession of a stolen tricycle, locally known as Keke NAPEP. Tricycles are widely used for intracity transportation in Yola and are popular among residents.

According to reports, Auwal allegedly stole the tricycle from the main shopping complex in Jimeta on Friday and took it to Jambutu, a nearby community within the same district of Yola. He had been using the stolen tricycle to transport passengers in Jambutu.

The Adamawa State Police Command received information about Auwal’s activities and promptly arrested him. Auwal, a resident of Aso Rock in Jambutu, confessed to the crime.

Police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated that Auwal admitted to stealing the tricycle belonging to Abubakar Usman from the Juma’at Mosque in the Jimeta Ultra Modern Market. After joining others for Friday prayers at the mosque, Auwal swiftly made his way to where the tricycles were parked and stole one.

Auwal further revealed that he had been using the stolen tricycle for commercial purposes in Jambutu. During his brief possession of the vehicle, he paid a local security guard N100 daily to protect it from theft.

Nguroje assured the public that Auwal is currently in police custody. The state Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and the prosecution of the suspect.