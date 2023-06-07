A young nigerian man has been captured on a Vjdro making the rounds online going mad with excitement because controversial songwriter and street-hop artiste, Portable replied his Instagram message.

The guy who is a content creator had previously sent a DM to the musician, but Portable never replied until recently, which took him unawares.

He stated that he checked his IG DM the previous day and, to his shock, he spotted a message from the Zazoo crooner.

He shouted and leaped for delight in the video that is going viral on social media platforms when his favorite musician finally addressed him.

The too enthusiastic man dove into the murky water, got to his feet, bent over, and continued his sae routine.

He posted a screenshot of the reply in which Portable addressed him as “Hi” and used the heart emoji.

The young man wrote:

“God you’re the greatest. Truely pesin wey go help you No go stress you..my Oga!! Zazu of Africa is here for me. I don cry tire… tears of joy”

