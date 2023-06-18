Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nollywood actress, and her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, are celebrating the 13th birthday of their son, Olajuwonmi.

The adoring mother, who is currently in Mecca, took to Instagram to express her love and admiration for their son as he marks a new age.

In her words,

“Happy birthday Olajuwonmi my twin, my hero, my sweet boy, my King, I’ve watched you grow into an amazing, calm, caring, handsome, God fearing, intelligent, young boy & that alone gladdens my heart..

I’m forever grateful to God Almighty.

You are that son every mother pray to have🙏

You are very understanding and very generous to everyone around you.

I’m so blessed to be your Mum. You are the best son any mother could wish for, If peace was a person, then it would be you Olajuwon,i loved you before i conceived you,i love you now and i will forever love you till eternity.

I’m wishing you long life and prosperity in good health, success happiness & joy, God’s protection & guidance on you always & forever Amen. Happy Birthday My Son,” Mercy Aigbe added.

Her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry also took to his page to celebrate their son who as he gradually becomes a man.

Taking to his Instagram page, the proud father rained prayers on his mini-me as he noted how God always answers his prayers for his son.

“Olajuwon my son, I always pray for you that God should protect you for me and God always answered my prayers your +1 today Happy birthday long life, and prosperity May God be with you for me Amen. My Olajuwon Gentry,” he wrote.