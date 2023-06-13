In a recent Instagram post, Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, congratulated Hilda Baci on her record-breaking cook-a-thon. He shared the greatest lesson he learned from her achievement.

Mr. Macaroni highlighted how Hilda Baci didn’t stop cooking even after surpassing the previous record of 87 hours set by Lata Tondon. He commended her for pushing herself to reach 100 hours, despite Guinness World Records deducting 7 hours from her final total.

Expressing his gratitude to Hilda, Mr. Macaroni stated that he is inspired to do more. In his signature comedic style, he announced his own upcoming record attempt called “Freak-A-Thon,” where he plans to spend the longest time chasing “freakies.”

In his words:

“Congratulations Hilda Baci. The greatest lesson here is that Hilda did not stop even after surpassing the 87 hours set by Lata Tondon.

She went all the way to 100 hours and the decision to do so helped her set a new world record despite GWR taking away 7 hours.

I’m inspired to do more. Thank you, Hilda. Daddy Wa is ready to shake the world”.

