US-based Nigerian musician, Onome Onokohwomo, popularly known as Yung6ix has claimed that he gained fame before Davido.

Yung6ix expressed his admiration for the emerging stars who currently dominate the music industry, including Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake.

In his response, Yung6ix referred to Davido as “his boy” and pointed out that he, along with Olamide and Wizkid, had gained fame before Davido entered the scene.

He stated, “David, David. How many times I called your name?

“You know I got nothing but love for you, my boy. But let’s get it straight. It was Wizkid, Olamide and Young6ix before it was you. We were the youngins of that time.

“You want to skip me from the legacy?”

