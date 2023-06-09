Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has penned an appreciation note to his senior colleague, Tonto Dikeh after she surprised him on her birthday.

Recall that the mother of one turned 38 years old today, June 9.

Taking to his Instagram page, Uche Maduagwu shared a beautiful photo of Tonto Dikeh.

Describing her as his best friend, the brand influencer appreciated the celebrant for blessing him with the sum of N200k.

According to him, he contacted the actress to wish her a happy birthday.

However, after the call ended, he received a credit alert.

Upon contacting King Tonto, she told him that it’s her way of appreciating him for being the first person to wish her a happy birthday.

Overwhelmed by her kindness, Uche thanked the actress, calling her a generous woman.

He wrote;

“Happy #Birthday to my Best Friend @tontolet Guy’s as you wish her #Happy Birthday, ABEG also help me Thank her, she said I should not PARIWO about this but I’m so joyful and still Speechless, so I called #KingTonto to wish her Happy Birthday this morning, immediately I dropped the #Phone to sleep, just got Credit Alert of 200K, I was so Surprised and called back, she said that’s for being the First person to call and wish her Happy Birthday, OMG, this is too much, NA me suppose give you Gift but NA you First give me, wow, this woman is so generous #smile #tontodikeh #nollywood #QueenOfLasgidi UK”

See his post below;

