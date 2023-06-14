In a recent Instagram post, the Happie Boys group has taken to social media to criticize Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere for allegedly failing to fulfill their scholarship financing needs.

The Happie Boys claim that while the preacher is known for offering scholarships, he fails to follow through and support the recipients until the end.

They challenge him to prove them wrong by showcasing individuals who have successfully graduated from his scholarship program and are now thriving in their careers.

They specifically mention a case involving a boy who was sponsored to study in Cyprus by the OPM Pastor but was later neglected, leading to a near-fatal situation. The boy’s parents had to intervene and bring him back to Nigeria to save his life.

The Happie Boys express their frustration and state that they will not remain silent while the pastor allegedly uses their success stories to advance his own interests, such as riding in a private jet.

The post reads:

“Those making negative comments can never understand what we have seen. You contınue to send people on scholarships, Show the World the proof of those that have graduated from the scholarships and are doing well for themselves, nobody can use Our stars to ride private jet and expect us to remain quiet. You reason with your brain and stop being negative. Where is the transformer boy sponsored to Cyprus too. He has returned to Nigeria after he almost died here and his Mother went to a Prayer House where they told them to return the boy. Things Dey happen, WHO NO KNOW NO KNOW” #happinessisfree.”

“You sent people to abroad and abandon them after using them, you now audition for new people to use when the old people have been abandoned from A to Z, MAKE UNA DE REASON O. ALL THAT GLITTERS ARE NOT GOLD. NIGERIAN PEOPLE SHOULD BE WISE O.”

See the post below: