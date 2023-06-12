Happie Boys, the former security guards at Chicken Republic who gained fame for their on-duty dancing and were later fired, causing sympathy from Nigerians and leading to their sponsorship abroad by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, have expressed their frustration on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, the boys shocked netizens by revealing that they had only been able to attend school for six months before being forced to drop out due to financial constraints.

They highlighted the difficulty of finding work in Cyprus, where they currently reside, and the high cost of living in the country.

The Happie Boys also shared their conversations with Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, where they repeatedly asked for financial assistance, but received responses stating that he was broke or simply ignored their messages.

The Happie Boys expressed gratitude to their fans, family, and Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere for the opportunity to study abroad. However, they also acknowledged the challenges they faced, including the scholarship lasting only six months and the financial difficulties they encountered, leading to their decision to drop out of school. They emphasized their trust in God to sustain and provide for them in their current situation.

Sharing the post, Happie Boys1 wrote:

“We want to use this medium to thank each and every one of you out there more especially my fans, family & @papa.opm who helped us fly abroad to school which we are so grateful!! After GOD used @gossipmilltv to show the world our inbuilt talent from GOD & we’re forever grateful to GOD for looking after us, sustaining and providing for us for the past 8 months which the scholarship lasted for only 6 months and us who didn’t come from rich homes dropped out from school because is very hard for anyone to get a job here in Cyprus! Ask @ogenecyprus .. Living in the country became so expensive but GOD in heaven is seeing his children through!! “Let Love Lead”🙏🏻🥀 Who no go no know! #happinessisfree #freeshallipopi”

