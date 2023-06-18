Former security guards known as the Happie Boys have recently taken to social media to air their grievances against the renowned pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

The Happie Boys made shocking claims about the prominent religious figure’s alleged misconduct and questionable practices.

The outburst from the Happie Boys follows their previous announcement that they will not be returning to Nigeria, as Apostle Chibuzor had sponsored their flight tickets back home.

They explicitly declared their independence, stating that they no longer wished to be sponsored by the pastor through offerings and tithes, emphasizing their transition to self-sufficiency.

In a bold move, the Happie Boys further exposed their dissatisfaction by leaking a chat they received from an anonymous social media user.

The chat accused Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of engaging in cannibalism and obtaining miraculous powers from India.

The screenshot of the chat, which the Happie Boys shared on their Instagram story, appears to indicate their agreement with the allegations.

While it remains unclear whether the accusations hold any truth, the action taken by the Happie Boys has undoubtedly sparked intrigue and raised eyebrows among their followers and the general public.

See below;