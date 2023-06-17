The viral ex-security guards known as Happie Boys have been in the news lately but not for pleasant reasons.

Amid the back and forth between them and their sponsor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, a video that showed them arriving for the class has surfaced online.

In the throwback clip which is trending, Happie Boys and some friends showed up at their university in Cyprus looking stylish in their agbada and cap.

The boys earlier said they dropped out of school because the pastor abandoned them and was no longer sending money.

But an insider countered their revelation and claimed that they failed most of their courses and were living an extravagant lifestyle.

“They post all this smoking and drinking on social media, they even smoke and drink in church during service you can imagine. They carry different girls to the apartment he rented for them they even turned the apartment to a club house because theirs never a time they don’t party.

They lived a flamboyant life with the money he gives them, buys expensive clothes and shoes just to show off. He even looked out for job for them so they could be comfortable and atleast help their families back home.

They where never serious with their academics, they had so many reports. A man that’s not related to you paid your flight ticket from Nigeria to Cyprus, paid rent, utility bills, water bills for 6 consecutive months. Their grades in school is not encouraging at all.

How can someone fail 6 courses out of 7 for school fees that is over how many million. They smoke and drink to the open knowing fully aware that they’re sponsored through church, our G.O Warned them on several occasions but they kept deaf ears to his warnings.

They post all this smoking and drinking on social media. they even smoke and drink in church during service you can imagine,” the source said.

Watch the video of them showing up at school: