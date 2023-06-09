During the Holy Ghost Conference 2023, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, expressed his thoughts on Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy, stating that they could never be friends.

In his sermon streamed live on the church’s YouTube channel, Apostle Suleman clarified that he held respect for Pastor Chris but could not establish a friendship with him.

To provide context, he shared a recent conversation he had with Reverend John, who had attended a pastor’s classroom conference.

According to Apostle Suleman, Reverend John mentioned that over 103 million people had registered for the program online, with over 110 million pastors ultimately registering.

This prompted Apostle Suleman to ponder how Pastor Chris could organize such a massive event, suggesting that they operated on different levels.

He clarified that he did not hold any animosity towards Pastor Chris, but he felt they were in different classes, making a friendship between them unlikely.

In his words;

“Then I will now stand beside such a man and say, he is my friend? Never! Pastor Chris can’t be my friend. When you want to grow, stop equating yourself with those who have grown.”

“I am not in his class. He is on a different world. Are you trying to say that God can’t use little things to correct him? God knows who He sends little things to for correction”