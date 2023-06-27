The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced the arrest of Gabriel Ekpiri, a resident of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu local government area, for allegedly selling his nine-year-old son for N400,000. The arrest was made by a police squad during a routine patrol.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, it was revealed that the suspect confessed to the crime, attributing his actions to the influence of the devil and economic hardship.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, strongly condemned the act, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable. The PPRO emphasized the Commissioner’s disapproval of Gabriel Ekpiri’s actions in selling his own child.

In other news, the Police chief has honored two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) serving in the command, namely DCP Baba Audu, Area Commander of Eket command, and DCP Lawal Mani from the Department of Operations.