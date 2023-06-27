Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has made an appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, urging him to release Nnamdi Kanu.

In a post on his Instagram page, the movie producer commended President Tinubu for his three-decade-long fight for democracy. Edochie praised the president as a builder and a supporter of men and women.

With his appeal, Edochie humbly requested that President Tinubu consider releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

“To our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialBAT GCFR. The Jagaban. A man who has fought for democracy for 3 decades.” “A builder & supporter of men & women. My President, please release Nnamdi Kanu. A humble request from your son, Yul Edochie”.

Recall that, Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was indeed re-arrested in 2021 and brought back to Nigeria to face trial. After his initial arrest in 2015, he had jumped bail and fled the country.

However, he was apprehended again on June 27, 2021, and extradited to Nigeria to face charges related to his activities and agitation for secession. The charges against him include terrorism, treasonable felony, and other offenses as mentioned.

SEE POST BELOW;