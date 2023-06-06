Controversial street musician Habeeb Okikiola professionally known as Portable has warmed the hearts with gesture toward his spouse, Omobewaji.

The singer who recently prayed to God for billions of naira allowed his wife to take his newly acquired G-wagon for a spin.

A video which surfaced online captures the Zazoo singer encouraging his wife in a beautiful gesture as she tries to move the car by putting it in gear.

While encouraging her, he sweetly admonished her not to wreck the car as he has the intention of taking the car for washing later.

Fans have taken to the comment section to hail him for being a considerate husband, as they subtlety share advice on marrying ones best friend.

Watch the video below: