Portable’s first wife, Zainab has sent a message to critics after the singer welcomed yet another child with his fourth baby mama.

You may recall that the controversial ‘Zazzo’ star had welcomed his fifth child with actress Ashabi Simple who had taken to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

This had stirred reactions from social media users who began drawing Portable’s first wife’s attention to it in a bid to see how she’d react to the news.

Some critics had began tagging the first wife to the posts which prompted her to react.

Reacting, she said that she can see all the tags but none of their actions concerns her.

“All your tagging no concern me,” she wrote.

See her post below: