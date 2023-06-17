A Kenyan lady has angrily called out the Kenyan police force for constantly harassing Nigerian men.

According to her, she is married to a Nigerian man and has a lot of Kenyan friends who are currently pregnant with Nigerian men‘s children.

However, most of these women are unable to have healthy and stable relationships with their men because of the rate at which the Kenyan police force arrests Nigerian men and deport them.

As a result of this, so many Nigerian kids are left fatherless in Kenya despite having fathers who are willing to take care of them.

Furthermore, she added that the Ashewo business in Kenya is no longer booming, as the Kenyan Government has pursued most of the Nigerian men who were willing to spend on their ladies.

In her words:

“Hi Guys, I think this is the right time to go out as Kenyans. Let us be fair. See I wasn’t born in Nigeria but marriage met me and Nigerian citizen and let me tell you something, So many of my friends are heavily pregnant no with Nigerian children and so many of my friends are single mothers.

“Because why?! Police brutality, discrimination against Nigerians. The Nigerians are afraid because they want a relationship with you but they are afraid to marry you. What country will restrict them and they will come and marry us?

“Our kids are Nigerians and they are fatherless, not because the father doesn’t want to be in their lives but because Kenya has used bribes to pursue the father.

“Now, we just match, customers are running away, ashewo business is no longer booming, we are not seeing man because our customers are afraid to come out.”

Watch her speak below: