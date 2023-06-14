Tunji Balogun, a well-known Nigerian music industry executive and talent manager, widely recognized as Teebillz, has stated that the ultimate joy on Earth can be found in the institution of marriage.

Teebillz, formerly married to Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, expressed this conviction in a post on his Instagram account while celebrating with a close friend who recently got married.

Sharing a wedding video, he stated, “The highest happiness on earth is marriage!”

In a subsequent post, Teebillz uploaded a photo of himself and his partner, adding the caption, “mi amor………😘”

See his posts below:

Recall that, Teebillz, recently advised men to uphold faithfulness in their relationships and cautioned about the repercussions of engaging in extramarital affairs.

Teebillz offered this counsel alongside an intimate photograph of himself and his woman, shared on his verified Instagram page.