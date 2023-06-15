Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, recently shared his greatest disappointment during an interview with Anas Bukhash.

During the conversation, Davido revealed that he has only felt disappointment in himself for the way he handled a conflict with his wife, Chioma before they tied the knot.

He acknowledged that he could have handled the situation better, emphasizing that Chioma is an incredible person.

Fortunately, he considers himself fortunate as he was able to resolve the issue, leading to their marriage.

Reflecting on the past, Davido expressed, “When we had a little rift, I felt like I could have done better definitely because she is an amazing person. I think that’s the only time I messed up but I fixed it”.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1668926989825196036