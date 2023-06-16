Famous Hollywood movie star, Chris Hemsworth Hollywood praised the well-known Nigerian children’s acting troupe Ikorodu Bois for their recreation of the Extraction 2 trailer.

The Ikorodu Bois, renowned for their craftsmanship, remade the trailer for Extraction 2, an American action thriller movie from 2023 that Sam Hargrave and Joe Russo wrote and directed.

However, Chris Hemsworth applauded the group for their copy of his successful film Extraction 2 when the actor became interested in their version of the trailer.

He jokingly shared his opinions on Twitter, praising the group’s amazing remake and suggesting that they would oust him and his colleagues from their positions.

“This is incredible. Looks like the @IkorudB are trying to take our jobs from Extraction 2. Great work!!!” he wrote.

Watch the video below;

https://twitter.com/IkoroduB/status/1668629135667924995?t=UzgH8LR5aQnj99tq4Bqgag&s=19