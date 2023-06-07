Following a heavy downpour in the Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, two people have tragically lost their lives, while others have sustained injuries.

The Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon. Shehu Sule Udi, confirmed the incident. The heavy rainfall occurred around 1:00 am on Monday and caused significant damage in Ringim and surrounding areas. The villages of Larabawa and Hambarawa were particularly affected.

According to Udi, the incident resulted in the loss of two lives, injuries to several individuals, and the destruction of approximately twenty houses in the affected village.

He expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed for the deceased to find eternal rest. He also prayed for strength for the families to cope with their loss.

The local government is taking measures to support the victims and alleviate their situation. It is worth noting that last year, a rainstorm in the same area claimed many lives and caused extensive damage to houses and properties worth millions of Naira.