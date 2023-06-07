A Nigerian lady has sort of help on Facebook regarding her 44-year-old mentally unstable uncle who needs a bride.

According to her, he is worth millions as a result of inherited possessions and the family needs him to carry on the family name.

She also emphasized that despite being mentally unstable he is not dangerous and doesn’t attack people.

She wrote:

“#One of my mentally incapacitated Uncle is seeking for a wife, asides his mental issues, he gets lost once in a while but always finds his way home after some months. He’s the first son of my Aunt who is a second wife and inherited massive land and plantation

In the east

“His Younger ones are all married and doing well, some outside the country

Please ma’am 🙏,we are tired and it will be improper for his name to die like that. He’s harmless and doesn’t talk at all, just lost his reasoning because of evil forces. He’s 44yrs and never known a woman.

“A good well brought up girl and a we can discuss marriage arrangements with his father who is still alive and loved him dearly

Nb(the family is prominent and wealthy)

“The girl if agreed will be going on vacations and even to deliver in the abroad

If she wants to go back to school,we can take it into advisement after she puts to bed and we ascertain its ours

Or if she’s business savvy, she can get into the family bakery business

“Recently, asides chaining him, it’s been revealed that only true love will unlock him and one or two persons have reported he stares at women for hours in the village market and weeps at the cries of babies”

