Abdullahi Maruf Adusa a.k.a Trinity Guy, a well-known comedian, reports to the Oyo state police command today, June 23, after being summoned.

It should be noted that the content creator received harsh criticism after releasing a video depicting an offensive interaction with a minor.

He accepted the police invitation on Friday, despite the child abuse backlash that accompanied the content, which has since been removed.

Confirming Trinity Guy’s presence at the Oyo State Police Command, the force wrote in a tweet via their official page;

“Good Morning Fam! Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity reported at the Oyo State Police Command at exactly 1000hrs today. Recall he was invited yesterday over a video depicting the sexualization of a female minor. Updates would follow in sequence, please.”