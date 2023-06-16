Nollywood actors Ibrahim Chatta and Bimbo Ademoye have touched the hearts of many on social media with a heartwarming video that has gone viral.

In the video, the duo can be seen together on what appears to be a movie set.

However, they are not engaged in acting at that moment.

Bimbo is captured kneeling down to warmly embrace and greet the veteran actor, Ibrahim. He then kindly gestures for her to stand up.

Ibrahim proceeds to offer heartfelt prayers for the actress, with onlookers enthusiastically responding with loud amens to his requests from God. He prays for Ademoye’s success, and wealth, and for her efforts not to be in vain, among other things.

The genuine display of affection and blessings in the video has resonated with viewers, warming their hearts and eliciting positive reactions on social media.

