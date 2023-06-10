Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has thrown a shade at her junior colleague and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin as she asks an important question.

In an Instagram post, the thespian questioned what it is called in Igbo land when a man marries a woman and none of his siblings, kinsmen, or village relative follows him to take his wife.

“When a man marries you, and non of his kings’ men, siblings, or any village relative followed to take you. What is it called in Igbo land?”. Rita Edochie wrote.

Reports have it that none of Edochie’s family is in support of Yul and Judy’s marriage.

See the post below;

ALSO READ: Toyin Abraham and other Nollywood stars pray for Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale