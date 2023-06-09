Netizens were left amazed by a video showcasing the acting skills of Munir Nwoko, the first son of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

Regina Daniels appears to be nurturing her son’s talent, as she guides him in his acting endeavors.

The video, posted on Munir’s official Instagram page, captured the adorable moment when the little boy followed his mother’s directions and showcased various facial expressions.

In the background, Regina Daniels can be heard instructing her son on the specific expressions to make, and Munir flawlessly executed her guidance.

Clearly enjoying his role during this brief acting session with his mother, the two-year-old Munir wore a big smile on his face. The heartwarming video left netizens in awe of Munir’s natural acting abilities and the bond between mother and son.

Missystarry reacted: “Omo you can’t help but love this boy, except your own hate on people is from the village. May the Lord keep protecting him in wisdom and health. You’re blessed Gina.”

Mz_zara2 wrote: “Incoming actor. He does not even know how to frown. Such a happy baby”.

Fionacaresempire added: “So sweet. He will be a good actor.”

Watch the video below: