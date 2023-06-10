Mr. Macaroni, a popular Nigerian skit maker, recently responded to a Twitter post by @DikaOfoma, where the user expressed surprise at Nigerians watching the movie “Isoken” for the first time.

Seizing the opportunity, Mr. Macaroni shared additional details about his expulsion from Redeemers University, citing his involvement in a protest against the institution’s management as the reason for his expulsion.

However, he did not provide specific information about the nature of the protest or the underlying reasons behind it.

By revealing this personal experience, Mr. Macaroni shed some light on the challenges he faced during his time at Redeemers University, offering insights into his journey and the obstacles he encountered.

In his words;

“Lol I was dealing with depression late 2017/2018 —-That was the period I was expelled from Uni. And it was the 4th University at the time.”

“Abeg Wetin consine me with watching film then? My life sef na film wey people dey watch.”

“From 2018-2019 was another round of depression. I continued hustling for roles again in nollywood. I have been acting on and off since like 2011…”

“From one audition to another. Dem scam me tire. I dey pay for form ontop say I wan act….I started creating contents and posting online late 2019 when depression wan finish me.God picked my call same year 😭🙏🏾”

SEE POST BELOW;