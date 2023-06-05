Popular musician, Portable has thrown shade at his colleague, Zinoleesky after he purchased a brand new Ferrari Sports car.

Recall that Zino recently announced via his story that he bought a new car. He also shared a photo of the car’s keys.

Reacting to this in a video, Portable threw shade at his colleague, Zinoleesky.

He claimed that the singer’s family are dwelling in poverty while he is online flaunting cars.

He said;

“You buy car dey opress, have you taken care of your home? You get car but your family dey suffer. You’re enjoying foreign life in local. These kids are local without a level. they don’t know the law; they’ve forgotten home.

He used his last card to buy car and when he cant afford to fuel the car, he’d trek,”

Sharing the video, he wrote; “Tomorrow Na Market Day Make He No Be Like Say I No Do Woto Woto 😂 IKA Talk Ika Understand 👌,”

Watch the video below;

